Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canfor in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

TSE:CFP opened at C$24.75 on Friday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$21.01 and a 12-month high of C$33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$4.25. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

