Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Insider Acquires A$133,895.78 in Stock

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) insider Duncan Saville purchased 117,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$133,895.78 ($91,709.44).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,290.25, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Resimac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
