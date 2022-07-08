Reviewing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Rating) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans World and Esports Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 1.06 -$26.37 million ($3.81) -0.11

Trans World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -186.55% -56.85% -23.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trans World and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,419.47%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Trans World.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Trans World (Get Rating)

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

