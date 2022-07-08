Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several research firms have commented on RTMVF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

