Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 4,200 ($50.86) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 6,500 ($78.71).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.40) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,507.69 ($66.70).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,745.50 ($57.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,399.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,525.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of £76.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

