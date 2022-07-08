Robert J. Traube Sells 21,626 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

