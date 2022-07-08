Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $272.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Roche has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth $4,848,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth $4,648,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

