Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RKWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwool A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,308.75.

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock opened at $248.00 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $192.37 and a twelve month high of $531.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $331.73.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

