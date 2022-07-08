Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

NYSE:ROP opened at $402.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

