Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading Down 0.2%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

