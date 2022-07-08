Rotork (LON:ROR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $233.20

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.20 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 233.80 ($2.83), with a volume of 976133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.60 ($2.90).

ROR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.09) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.90) to GBX 345 ($4.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.89 ($4.85).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2,666.67.

In related news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.27), for a total value of £31,914 ($38,646.16). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($32,332.28).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

