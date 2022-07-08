Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €675.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($703.13) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($813.54) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($703.13) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($833.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MC stock opened at €607.60 ($632.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €577.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €635.83. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a one year high of €260.55 ($271.41).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

