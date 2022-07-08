Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

