Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.39.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.41 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.62.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

