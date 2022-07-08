Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

