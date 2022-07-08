Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 200 at Barclays

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 230 to SEK 200 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.33.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

