SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($106.25) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €88.89 ($92.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.32. SAP has a 12 month low of €86.40 ($90.00) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($135.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

