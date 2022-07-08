SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

SAP stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.89. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in SAP by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

