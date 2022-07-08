Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.00.

SHLAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $184.25 on Friday. Schindler has a one year low of $169.40 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

