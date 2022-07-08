Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

