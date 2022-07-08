Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.