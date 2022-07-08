Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 223,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 109,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 143,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 68,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

