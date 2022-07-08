Scotiabank Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

EMN opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 129,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.