Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Lowered to €69.00 at UBS Group

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €76.00 ($79.17) to €69.00 ($71.88) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Scout24 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scout24 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scout24 from €75.00 ($78.13) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scout24 from €61.00 ($63.54) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

Get Scout24 alerts:

SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.