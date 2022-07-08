SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Buys $56,802.84 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 96,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $56,802.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,798.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer bought 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $2,356.38.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer purchased 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer acquired 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer bought 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer purchased 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.11. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

