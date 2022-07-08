Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

