SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) Critical Analysis

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vasamed has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.1% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vasamed and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00

SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 447.22%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -29.09% -20.19% -16.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasamed and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.15 -$54.35 million ($1.61) -3.73

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Vasamed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasamed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

