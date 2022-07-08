Sernova (TSE:SVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SVA stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$343.56 million and a PE ratio of -29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$2.22.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

