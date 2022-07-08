SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 2,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,446.67.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $33.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

About SGS (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.