SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 2,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,446.67.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $33.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

