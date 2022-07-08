Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,779 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,779 ($33.65) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($29.67) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($30.89) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,794.36 ($33.84).

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL opened at GBX 2,033.50 ($24.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,249.93. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The company has a market capitalization of £149.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.99.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.