Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

