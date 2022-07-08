Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.98.

SBSW stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

