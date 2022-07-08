SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading 3.2% Higher

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.95. 326,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

