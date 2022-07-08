Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

