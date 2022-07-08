Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212 over the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

