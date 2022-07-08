Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $7.60 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.28.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 339.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 262,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 197,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 49,726 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 565,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

