SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 60,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 324,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

