SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a report on Monday.

SMBK stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $393.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 95,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

