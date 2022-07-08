Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTC opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

