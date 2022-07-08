Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

