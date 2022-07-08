SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SouthState by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SouthState by 79.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 343,532 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of SouthState by 6.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

