Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Price Target Increased to GBX 75 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Sovereign Metals stock opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £123.33 million and a PE ratio of -17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.86. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).

