SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,121,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,159,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

