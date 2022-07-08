SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

