SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

