Spire Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

