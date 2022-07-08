Spire Wealth Management Has $60,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of APH opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

