Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,013 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

NYSE BC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

