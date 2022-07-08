Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,921 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

