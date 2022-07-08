Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $29.80.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.